A Cautionary Tale About Anti-Reliance Clauses In Delaware

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- When an employer and an executive enter into a separation agreement, each party usually wants closure. However, a recent Delaware Chancery Court case shows that achieving closure may not come easy. The language of the agreement and the strong public policy against fraud may preclude closure for the party whose fraudulent conduct leaves the other party with something less than it reasonably thought it bargained for. In McDonald's Corp. v. Easterbrook.[1] Delaware Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III last month addressed the language necessary to disclaim reliance on extracontractual promises and representations under the state's law. In October 2019, McDonald's was alerted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS