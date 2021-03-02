Netflix Wants Teacher's 'Outer Banks' Copyright Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Netflix Inc. has urged a Georgia federal court to throw out a copyright infringement suit over its series "Outer Banks," saying the show isn't substantially similar enough to a book written by a high school teacher for the teacher's infringement claim to survive. Nextflix on Monday pushed back on allegations by teacher Kevin Wooten of North Carolina that the television show copied key character and plot elements from his book "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!" Netflix is seeking to have the suit dismissed. Wooten's December copyright infringement suit contends his book and the Netflix series are appreciably alike, with both...

