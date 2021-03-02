Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Wants Teacher's 'Outer Banks' Copyright Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Netflix Inc. has urged a Georgia federal court to throw out a copyright infringement suit over its series "Outer Banks," saying the show isn't substantially similar enough to a book written by a high school teacher for the teacher's infringement claim to survive.

Nextflix on Monday pushed back on allegations by teacher Kevin Wooten of North Carolina that the television show copied key character and plot elements from his book "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!" Netflix is seeking to have the suit dismissed.

Wooten's December copyright infringement suit contends his book and the Netflix series are appreciably alike, with both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!