Russian Telecom Co. Beats Investor Suit Over Bribery Probe

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted a Russian telecommunications company's bid to toss a proposed class action brought by investors over allegations the company made $420 million in bribes to officials in Uzbekistan, saying the investors did not show that certain claims were false or misleading. U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly in Monday's order rejected an argument brought by private equity firm Hunnewell Partners (UK) LLP and investors Xiangqun Miao and Shayan Salim that Mobile TeleSystems knew it would likely face a loss before the company disclosed in November 2018 that it had reserved approximately $849 million to resolve...

