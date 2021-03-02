Consumers Want Court OK For $104M Deal With Chicken Cos.

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- A group of consumers has asked an Illinois federal judge for early approval of a $104 million settlement with four poultry producers to resolve claims they engaged in a long-term scheme to fix prices for broiler chickens. The consumers' request for preliminary approval of the deal comes a week after U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin approves a separate settlement under the massive litigation to end claims against Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride by a group of direct buyers. The deal that the consumers, or end users, presented Monday to the court was reached with only some of the chicken producers roped into...

