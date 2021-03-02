Pest Control Workers Say Starbucks Can't Ax Exposure Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A former Starbucks employee and two pest control contractors have urged a New York federal judge to reject the coffee chain's bid to toss their suit over exposure to toxic pesticides, arguing that Starbucks' summary judgment bid mischaracterizes their claims. Pest control contractors Paul D'Auria and Jill Shwiner along with former Starbucks employee Rafael Fox urged the court on Tuesday not to hand the chain a quick win in their suit claiming that Starbucks Corp. secretly hid hazardous "no-pest strips" throughout its Manhattan stores, exposing the plaintiffs not only to carcinogenic pesticides but to fear, stress and anxiety when they learned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS