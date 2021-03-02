Eaze Exec Tells Jury He Helped Fool Banks On Pot Biz Billing

Law360, New York (March 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- An Eaze executive told a Manhattan jury Tuesday that he worked with businessman Hamid Akhavan to disguise the pot app's credit card billing, as prosecutors sought to prove that Akhavan and a partner tricked bankers into handling $150 million of transactions for the federally illegal product. Michael Tassone, vice president of operations for a unit of San Francisco-based Eaze, testified via an immunity agreement as the second day of an estimated three-week trial unfolded before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. Tassone, 32, told prosecutor Tara La Morte of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office that, along with Akhavan and others,...

