$92M TikTok Privacy Deal Held Up By Objections

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday held off on granting preliminary approval of a $92 million settlement in multidistrict litigation accusing TikTok of biometric privacy violations after objectors slammed the recovery amount, the "embarrassingly low" claims rate and the proposed notice plan. During a preliminary approval hearing, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee continued the hearing to April 6 and ordered supplemental briefing, saying he needs more information about how the parties arrived at the final $92 million figure, how they addressed differences between adult users and minor users of the popular video-sharing app and additional explanation for why class members can't...

