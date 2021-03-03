Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AGs Want Quick Appeals On State Boards' Antitrust Immunity

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- State entities must be able to immediately appeal when they're denied immunity from antitrust litigation, nearly two dozen state attorneys general told the U.S. Supreme Court, backing a petition from the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board.

The board is asking the justices to take up a Fifth Circuit decision tossing its lawsuit that challenged a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over appraisal fee rules. In dismissing the board's challenge, the appeals court found that the commission had not taken a final action that the board can dispute in federal district court, forcing them to wait until the agency's in-house administrative case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!