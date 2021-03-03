AGs Want Quick Appeals On State Boards' Antitrust Immunity

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- State entities must be able to immediately appeal when they're denied immunity from antitrust litigation, nearly two dozen state attorneys general told the U.S. Supreme Court, backing a petition from the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board. The board is asking the justices to take up a Fifth Circuit decision tossing its lawsuit that challenged a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over appraisal fee rules. In dismissing the board's challenge, the appeals court found that the commission had not taken a final action that the board can dispute in federal district court, forcing them to wait until the agency's in-house administrative case...

