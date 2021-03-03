Apaches Seek 9th Circ. Assurance Against Mine Land Transfer

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- An Apache nonprofit pushed the Ninth Circuit again Wednesday for an order preventing the federal government from transferring sacred land for a mine project, brushing aside a recent move from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rescind an important environmental impact statement issued by the former Trump administration on its way out the door. Apache Stronghold urged the appeals court to still enjoin the federal government from allowing the transfer of land for the Resolution Copper Mining LLC mine and said it's not satisfied with the USDA decision March 1 to rescind the U.S. Forest Service's final EIS underpinning the project,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS