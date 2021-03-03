Facebook Sued Over Opaque Ad Rejections Harming Biz

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- Facebook routinely rejects advertisements without giving businesses an explanation or detailing how they can fix their ads, putting many small businesses at risk of collapsing, a trio of golf-related companies said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court. According to the complaint filed by Lag Shot Golf LLC, Scratch Golf Academy LLC and GGG Marketing LLC, most business advertisers don't have much of a choice but to advertise with Facebook — which owns both Instagram and WhatsApp and holds a 70% share in the social media market — if they want to reach more than 30% of the social media market,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS