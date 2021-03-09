Indicted MIT Prof. Wants Ex-US Atty Sanctioned For PR Blitz

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Counsel for an indicted Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor told a federal judge Tuesday that local publicity rules for attorneys are meaningless if the U.S. attorney can stand before cameras and imply that a defendant is disloyal to the United States, pressing his sanctions bid over allegedly misleading comments at a press conference. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell quizzed prosecutors and attorneys for professor Gang Chen over allegedly incendiary comments made by then-U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, now at Jones Day, at his Jan. 14 press conference announcing the criminal fraud charges. Brian Kelly of Nixon Peabody LLP urged the court to publicly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS