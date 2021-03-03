Alsup Says Apple Owes Calif. Workers For Bag Check Time

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Wednesday he'll enter an order finding Apple liable for paying a class of California retail store workers for time they spent working off the clock undergoing bag checks and told the parties that damages will be decided in a jury trial. Apple retail workers had claimed that the tech giant's policy requiring them to clock out before undergoing daily bag checks violates overtime labor laws and led to roughly 90 minutes of unpaid work per week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) During a telephonic hearing, Judge Alsup said he plans to enter partial judgment in favor...

