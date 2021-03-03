Treasury Sanctions Mexican Cocaine, Meth Trafficker

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned a suspected narcotics trafficker Wednesday, freezing the assets of a high-level member of Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, one of Mexico's most notorious drug cartels. Juan Manuel Abouzaid El Bayeh, also known by the aliases "El Arabe" and "El Escorpion," was deemed a specially designated narcotics trafficker under the 1999 Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, which freezes the U.S. assets of designated individuals and prevents U.S. residents from doing business with them. "Treasury's action against Abouzaid El Bayeh is a demonstration of the United States' continuing commitment to dismantling [Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion]...

