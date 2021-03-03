7th Circ. Hammers Southwest On FAA Arbitration Exemption

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- During a second round of oral arguments Wednesday in a Southwest Airlines Co. employee's wage suit, two Seventh Circuit judges questioned whether the airline was interpreting precedent too narrowly as it argued the dispute was correctly sent to arbitration. Southwest Airlines faced tough questions from U.S. Circuit Judges Diane Wood and Amy St. Eve as the airline asserted in a second round of oral arguments that a lower court properly sent a proposed class suit over allegedly unpaid wages to arbitration, despite a Federal Arbitration Act exemption for railroad workers, seamen and "any other class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate...

