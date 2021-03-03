SDNY Prosecutors Disclose Evidence Error In Pot Biz Trial

Law360, New York (March 3, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday they are rushing to give defense lawyers newly uncovered data seized from a witness who is expected to testify against two businessmen on trial for allegedly tricking banks into processing $150 million of pot transactions. The evidence error was disclosed to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on the third day of the trial of businessmen Hamid Akhavan and Ruben Weigand on charges of bank fraud conspiracy. Akhavan, who also goes by Ray, and Weigand allegedly conspired to deprive merchant banks of property rights by tricking them into processing credit card and debit card...

