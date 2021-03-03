Valve Wants $4M Patent Verdict Wiped After Zoom Jury Trial

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- After the first-ever Zoom patent jury trial resulted in a $4 million verdict against Valve Corp., the video game maker is seeking to throw out the verdict on the grounds that "the evidence presented at trial points to only one reasonable conclusion" — that it didn't infringe. In a post-trial motion filed Tuesday, Valve urged a Washington federal court to set aside a Feb. 1 jury verdict that the gaming company's now-discontinued controller for its Steam online gaming platform infringed Ironburg Inventions Ltd.'s patent for the rear-side buttons of a controller. Among other things, Valve argued that Ironburg — the IP-holding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS