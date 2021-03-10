Judge Albright Now Oversees 20% Of New US Patent Cases

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's passion for patent law and his fast-paced docket have officially made his Western District of Texas courtroom the busiest hub for patent litigation in the country, featuring nearly a fifth of the country's new patent cases in 2020. According to a new report from Lex Machina, the Western District of Texas saw 857 patent cases filed last year, 793 of which went to Judge Albright. The judge's caseload represents 19.5% of the country's new patent cases for the year. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1615226857133'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement =...

