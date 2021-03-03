Domino's Drivers Strike $3M FLSA Settlement With Franchisee

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A Domino's Pizza Inc. franchise owner will pay $3 million to more than 3,000 delivery drivers who claimed the owner shorted them on minimum wage by failing to reimburse expenses, after a North Carolina federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday. In an order, U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan granted the settlement motion in the drivers' collective action against Team Carolinas Inc., saying the terms were a fair and adequate resolution of the Fair Labor Standards Act claims and prevented a risky trial. "Wage and hour class and collective actions, such as this, are inherently complex and time-consuming," Judge Flanagan said...

