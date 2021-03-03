TransUnion 'Belittling' Harms In FCRA Fight, High Court Told

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A man accusing TransUnion of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a statutory damages award secured by class members following a jury trial, arguing that the reputational harm suffered by those falsely labeled as terrorists is enough to support their standing to sue the credit reporting giant. TransUnion has argued that class members who received thousands of dollars each in statutory damages had alleged only procedural violations of the FCRA and not the type of concrete injuries necessary to establish Article III standing under the Supreme Court's precedents in Spokeo v. Robins or Clapper...

