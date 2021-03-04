NCAA Shouldn't Get Antitrust Exemption, High Court Told

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- The NCAA has it backward in trying to overturn a decision that struck down its rules restricting education-related benefits for college athletes, according to the athletes challenging the NCAA's amateurism system, who told the U.S. Supreme Court it should not exempt the NCAA from antitrust scrutiny. The college football and basketball players urged the high court in a brief Wednesday not to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that found the NCAA's amateurism rules restricting compensation and benefits for college athletes are subject to antitrust scrutiny. The NCAA has argued that its amateurism rules, which limit pay and benefits for college athletes...

