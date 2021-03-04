Del. Justices Affirm Morris James' Softball Injury Suit Escape

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court decision that let Morris James LLP off the hook for a paralegal's claims that the firm retaliated against him for filing a workers' compensation claim over an injury he suffered while playing for its softball team. In a brief order entered by Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. on behalf of a three-justice panel, the high court upheld a Superior Court's dismissal last year of a suit filed by William W. Weller alleging the firm unlawfully retaliated against him over his workers' compensation claim, which he filed after injuring his Achilles...

