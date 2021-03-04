Magellan Says It's Not Obligated To Remove Ammonia Pipeline

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 2:49 PM EST) -- Magellan Midstream Partners has told an Oklahoma federal court it should dismiss a landowner's claims it is trespassing on his land by not removing an ammonia pipeline, telling the court it has not abandoned the pipeline, and even if it had, the easement it holds does not expire. Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Magellan Ammonia Pipeline LP urged the court Wednesday to dismiss Vic Bruns' trespass and nuisance claims in a proposed class action alleging it abandoned a 1,100-mile-long ammonia pipeline that reaches from Texas to Minnesota but hasn't removed the structure or related equipment from landowners' property along the way. The company...

