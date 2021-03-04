Real Estate Rumors: CIBC Bank, Ryan, PulteGroup

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Developer TPA Group has landed $15.38 million in construction financing for a project in Jupiter, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan from CIBC Bank USA is for a 200,000-square-foot warehouse project at Palm Beach Park of Commerce, and TPA Group is building the project on spec, meaning it does not yet have a tenant lined up, according to the report. Developer Ryan Cos. US Inc. is hoping to sell a Westmont, Illinois, office property and could get $23 million with a sale, Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The Minneapolis-based company...

