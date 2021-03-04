US Suspends Tariffs On UK Goods In Aircraft Subsidy Fight

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:56 AM EST) -- The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on scores of U.K. products for four months in the hopes of settling a portion of the long-running trade dispute over subsidies to aircraft giants Boeing and Airbus. The U.K. had already suspended its tariffs against the U.S. at the beginning of the year, and the U.S. will now follow suit, pausing a 25% levy attached to British whiskey, biscuits and other goods that had been in place for over a year. In a statement, the two governments said they were taking a "bold, joint step" to settle the fight...

