Hotels Say Expedia Shouldn't Join TravelPass Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- Three hotel chains have urged a Texas federal judge to deny Expedia's bid to intervene in TravelPass' antitrust suit, which claims the chains conspired to keep it from bidding on search terms, saying TravelPass has already opposed releasing information about a private arbitration between the two booking companies. Choice Hotels International Inc., Marriott International Inc. and Six Continents Hotels Inc. also asked the court to grant their motions to compel the production of "highly relevant materials" from the now-settled arbitration between TravelPass Group LLC and Expedia Inc. The hotel chains said Expedia should not be allowed to unilaterally redact information that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS