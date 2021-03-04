Roc Nation Scores $12M Win In Maroon 5 Coverage Row

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday awarded Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation $12.5M against HCC International Insurance Co. in a coverage dispute over the death of Maroon 5's manager, Jordan Feldstein, finding that the insurer wrongly calculated the coverage limit. In a 52-page order, U.S. District Judge Paul Adam Engelmayer sided with the artists management company, holding that HCC should pay for Roc Nation's financial losses after Feldstein's death in December 2017, and that HCC failed to show that Roc Nation was uncooperative during the claim investigation process. HCC has maintained that all income generated by Feldstein's artists in 2018...

