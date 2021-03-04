2nd Circ. Reverses Arbitration Of Ruane ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Thursday allowed a DST Systems Inc. worker to bring his proposed ERISA class action against Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. in court, overturning a lower court's decision that an agreement the worker signed compelled him to arbitrate his challenge to the benefit plan administrator's conduct. The arbitration agreement Clive Cooper signed when he was hired only banned him from filing claims related to his employment with DST in court, not Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against other companies, the Second Circuit majority ruled. Plus, ERISA protects workers' right to file proposed class actions like...

