Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Reverses Arbitration Of Ruane ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Thursday allowed a DST Systems Inc. worker to bring his proposed ERISA class action against Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. in court, overturning a lower court's decision that an agreement the worker signed compelled him to arbitrate his challenge to the benefit plan administrator's conduct.

The arbitration agreement Clive Cooper signed when he was hired only banned him from filing claims related to his employment with DST in court, not Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against other companies, the Second Circuit majority ruled.

Plus, ERISA protects workers' right to file proposed class actions like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!