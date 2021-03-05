'Magic' Over As Hasbro Beats Suit Over Limited Edition Packs

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 2:34 PM EST) -- Hasbro Inc. has triumphed over a proposed class action brought by Magic: The Gathering players who had their eBay orders for a limited edition card pack canceled, with a Georgia federal judge saying the plaintiffs cited no new evidence in their bid to undo her dismissal of the suit. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Thursday stood by her previous ruling dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by 28 people who say they never received the card pack for the fantasy-themed game from Hasbro's subsidiary Wizards of the Coast LLC after paying $250 via Hasbro's official eBay listing, an amount that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS