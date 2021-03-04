2nd Circ. Affirms Denial Of PPP Loan For NY Strip Club

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed a New York federal court's denial of a Buffalo-area gentlemen's club's application for Paycheck Protection Program funding due to a provision that does not guarantee aid for "live performances of a prurient sexual nature." Pharaohs GC Inc. sued the U.S. Small Business Administration for content-based discrimination after its PPP application was rejected in 2020, joining a slew of other adult entertainment venues claiming the agency violated their constitutional rights. U.S. Circuit Judge Michael H. Park wrote in the opinion that the lower court did not violate the First or Fifth Amendments or abuse its discretion...

