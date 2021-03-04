Soul Singer Wails At 9th Circ. Over Royalties Cert. Denial

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- 1970s soul singer Lenny Williams sang a sad song to the Ninth Circuit Thursday, saying his class certification bid alleging that thousands of Warner Music artists were underpaid millions of dollars in royalties was wrongly denied because Warner was given too much power in discovery and allowed to handpick 100 contracts to share. Williams told the panel that there could be 40,000 such royalty contracts relevant to his lawsuit over international streaming royalties, and that the lower court allowed Warner to decide which 100 contracts it wanted to make available for discovery. The limited selection fed into the trial court's decision...

