Boeing Emails In Chancery Suit Show Angst Over 737 Reports

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co.'s leadership struggled on multiple fronts to get ahead of negative news about the company's 737 Max jetliners after one of them crashed in late 2018, according to documents released Thursday in a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder lawsuit. Boeing Co. leaders deemed that "press is terrible" regarding its 737 Max jetliners in late 2018, after the first of two deadly crashes, according to documents in a Delaware Chancery Court stockholder lawsuit. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) The communications included some between former Boeing director Ken Duberstein and former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in November 2018, weeks after a Lion Air...

