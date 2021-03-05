No Sanctions For Objector In Wells Fargo Fake Account Deal

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has declined to sanction an objector to a Wells Fargo settlement over fake accounts after investors accused the objector and his attorneys of extorting $1.75 million from the bank, saying the court won't order disgorgement of a settlement reached in a state court lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said Thursday he's not convinced ordering disgorgement against objector Kevin Fisher and attorneys Patrick Ridley and Kristen Frost of Ridley McGreevy & Winocur PC would be an "appropriate or even permissible remedy," even if they acted in bad faith, noting that the $1.75 million settlement was reached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS