Raymond James Fights $8M Deal In Jay Peak EB-5 Fraud Case

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Investment bank Raymond James & Associates opposed on Thursday a proposed $8 million settlement that would resolve claims against law firms implicated in the failed Jay Peak ski resort EB-5 immigrant investor scam, arguing that the deal doesn't account for its entitlement to 75% of the resort receiver's proceeds. In a four-page brief, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based bank notified U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles that it plans to object to the receiver's proposed settlement with investors and three law firms in an upcoming settlement approval hearing. The bank said the deal doesn't provide for Raymond James' share of the receiver's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS