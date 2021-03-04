Judge Rips Attys For Google, Users Over Privacy Arguments

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge criticized counsel for both parties Thursday in a putative class action accusing Google of secretly tracking users' browsing activity on third-party mobile apps, saying their arguments on Google's motion to dismiss veered outside the pleadings. At the start of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg stopped Google's counsel, Eduardo E. Santacana of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, in the middle of a slideshow of excerpts from an array of documents, saying legal teams for both sides were "going all off on all sorts of things" that are outside the pleadings, which are irrelevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS