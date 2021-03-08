Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split 9th Circ. Refuses Apache Bid To Stop Land Transfer

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel refused to forbid the federal government from transferring land sacred to Western Apaches to a copper mining project, finding the government's rescission of a key environmental review for the project sufficiently protects the Apache nonprofit's interests for the time being.

The majority opinion Friday rejected Apache Stronghold's argument that the rescission by the U.S. Department of Agriculture of a final environmental impact for the Resolution Copper Mining LLC mine is not enough to ensure sacred land isn't damaged beyond repair. The project is a joint venture of Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group.

The panel said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!