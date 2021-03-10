How Surveys Provide Insight For Consumer Finance Litigation

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Various indicators suggest a substantial increase in litigation and regulatory enforcement regarding consumer financial products in 2021 and the years ahead. The new Biden administration has signaled a shift to increased regulatory enforcement of consumer protection rules with the choice of Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.[1] News outlets have reported that there may be stronger enforcement of fair lending guidelines.[2] New debt collection rules created under the Trump administration will soon come into force; these rules will require collection agencies to make additional disclosures and will limit their ability to threaten consumers with lawsuits.[3] In addition, while...

