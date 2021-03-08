British Consultant Wins Appeal To Escape $11M US Judgment

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court has ruled that a Californian court's $11 million default judgment against a British consultant accused of embezzlement cannot be enforced in the U.K., citing an arbitration clause in his employment contract. Judge David Richards, writing for the unanimous three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal on Friday, sided with Mark Ingrouille, granting summary judgment after concluding that an arbitration provision in his contract blocked a U.S. lawsuit brought by media company AdActive Media Inc. Ingrouille argued that the $11 million award given to the company by the California federal court should not be recognized or enforced in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS