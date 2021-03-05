Restaurant Avoids Sanctions In Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Friday overturned sanctions against a restaurant for allegedly destroying video evidence of a patron slipping and falling in a wrongful death suit, saying there's no evidence the video evidence still existed when the restaurant became aware the suit was impending. The panel agreed that the trial court abused its discretion when it levied the sanction on Creek House Seafood & Grill LLC in the suit brought by Joyce Provatas over the death of her husband, Michael Provatas, adding that the sanction was also too harsh for the alleged fault. The suit stems from a fall Michael...

