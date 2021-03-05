Taxation With Representation: Latham, Skadden, Sullivan

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, cloud company Okta buys identity authentication company Auth0 for $6.5 billion, Las Vegas Sands sells property holdings for $6.3 billion, and insurance technology company Hippo inks a $5 billion merger. Okta's $6.5B Auth0 Acquisition Latham & Watkins LLP-guided Okta, which provides cloud-based tools to help businesses manage employee access to software and devices, announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to buy Perkins Coie LLP-guided Auth0 for $6.5 billion. The Latham team includes tax partner Katharine Moir, and associates Derek Berry and Jessica Chen. The Perkins team includes tax partner Bryan Smith and associate Minkeun Woo....

