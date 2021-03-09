Mass. Asset Manager Can't Escape $1.05 Million Judgment

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court said an asset manager is personally on the hook for a $1.05 million judgment in a timeshare sales dispute after upholding a ruling that he improperly tried to use a lien against one of his vacation rental development companies as a shield against liability. A trial judge was correct in deciding that William Curran couldn't use a lien on the assets of a company he owns, InnSeason, to stop timeshare rental business Atlantic Resorts Development LP from collecting a judgment, a three-judge panel ruled Friday. Atlantic Resorts successfully sued Curran for his alleged duplicity in selling timeshares...

