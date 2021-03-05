US, EU Suspend Tariffs, Aiming To End Aircraft Subsidy Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 1:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. and European Union announced Friday that they will suspend tariffs on more than $11 billion worth of trade as they look to resolve a massive fight over aircraft subsidies that has dominated the transatlantic trade relationship for nearly 17 years. Each government's tariffs will be put on ice for four months, mirroring an arrangement between the U.S. and the U.K. announced Thursday. The move signals momentum toward settling a sprawling World Trade Organization feud over government support for aircraft giants Boeing and Airbus. "This will allow the EU and the U.S. to ease the burden on their industries and...

