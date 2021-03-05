Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Slams Intuit's $40M TurboTax Deal As Unfair

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday explained his reasoning for rejecting Intuit's proposed $40 million settlement that seeks to resolve proposed class claims alleging it duped customers into using its TurboTax's paid software, saying the deal doesn't adequately compensate class members and it makes it too difficult to opt out.

In a 20-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said the proposed settlement is "not fair, reasonable or adequate," because it only proposes to pay 19 million class members an average of $28 for the $100 they claim they spent annually on Intuit's TurboTax software due to its alleged trickery....

