1st Circ. Refuses To Revive T-Mobile Workers' ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:31 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Friday said a Massachusetts federal court was correct to dismiss T-Mobile employees' proposed class action accusing the retirement plan manager Fidelity of taking kickbacks from mutual funds, ruling that the workers don't have standing to go after the company. The workers had alleged that Fidelity violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by engaging in a pay-to-play scheme that involved charging kickbacks disguised as "infrastructure fees" to mutual funds that wanted to be on the workers' roster of 401(k) options. The district court nixed the suit in February 2020, finding that the workers couldn't prove Fidelity was...

