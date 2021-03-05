Big Tech Critic Tim Wu Joins Biden White House

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The White House said Friday that Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu, an outspoken critic of big technology companies and past antitrust enforcement trends, will serve as an adviser to the president, signaling the Biden administration will take a progressive approach to key tech and competition issues. Known widely for coining the term "net neutrality" and advocating for equal access to the internet, in addition to his work on antitrust, Wu will serve on the National Economic Council as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy, the White House said in a statement Friday. Wu previously served...

