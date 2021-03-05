3rd Circ. Keeps Atlantic City Pool Party Injury Suit Afloat

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived a lawsuit against Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City filed by a woman who claims she broke her hand falling into a pool during a party, saying the history of people falling or being pushed in shows that Harrah's should have anticipated it was a hazard. A panel of judges agreed with a lower court that the pool area was clearly an unsafe environment, as it was open without barriers between the dance floor and the pool during an event known as The Pool After Dark. But however obvious that hazard was to attendees, the panel...

