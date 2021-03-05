SEC Accuses AT&T Of Selectively Disclosing Info To Analysts

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against AT&T and three of its investor relations executives Friday for allegedly making selective disclosures of nonpublic information to research analysts. The lawsuit in New York federal court accuses the telecom giant of repeatedly violating Regulation FD in March and April 2016 by selectively disclosing to 20 analyst firms that a "steeper-than-expected" decline in smartphone sales would cause it to fall short of analyst estimates for the quarter. According to the regulator, that information was material to the investing public and therefore should've been disclosed publicly. "Regulation FD levels the playing field by...

