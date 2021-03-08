Princeton Health Care Plan Wants Out Of ERISA Class Action

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- Princeton University and Aetna urged a Pennsylvania federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing the Ivy League school's employee benefits plan of illegally seeking coverage repayments from members, arguing Friday that the conduct is permitted under the plan's subrogation provisions. In a motion to dismiss, the defendants in plan member Andre Corbitt's complaint summed up the lawsuit as a copycat of several actions alleging health plans demanded that members use personal injury settlement funds to repay the plan for accident claims it covered. Corbitt contends this violates the policy terms, the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act and New...

