Luckin Coffee Investors Work Toward Stock Suit Settlement

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Luckin Coffee and a proposed class of its investors told a New York federal judge that they are working toward a potential resolution of claims that the Chinese coffee chain used "sham transactions" to fake hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. The parties received approval on Friday from U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan for certification of a settlement class of investors who acquired Luckin securities between its initial public offering in May 2019 and July 2020, when a Cayman Islands court appointed joint provisional liquidators to oversee Luckin's operations and negotiate with its creditors. Counsel for the investors said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS