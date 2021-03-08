NY Court Can't Force Chase Client Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Two JPMorgan Chase customers can't be forced by a Manhattan federal court to arbitrate their negligence claims against their bank because that order would have to happen in the states they live in, a magistrate judge has determined. In a Friday order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein found that Chase consumers Chungyao Chen and Calvin Williams had agreed with Chase that any claims they had against their bank would be arbitrated in their home states. The magistrate judge also noted that the Federal Arbitration Act specifies that courts can only compel arbitration "within the district in which the petition for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS