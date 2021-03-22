High Court Will Take Up Arbitration Discovery Question

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 9:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, taking on a case brought by an aerospace parts maker seeking information for a $12.8 million U.K. arbitration over an engine fire. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will consider whether federal courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration overseas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The justices on Monday granted certiorari in the case brought by parts maker Servotronics Inc., which is challenging the Seventh Circuit's September decision rejecting its petition under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code for permission to...

